Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TSE PSA opened at C$50.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.06. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 1-year low of C$50.00 and a 1-year high of C$50.21.

Get Purpose High Interest Savings Fund alerts:

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.