Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of TSE PSA opened at C$50.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.06. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 1-year low of C$50.00 and a 1-year high of C$50.21.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Nike Stock: The Mother of All Comebacks Might Have Just Began
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- UPS Is Outpacing the Market: A Green Light for Investors?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Tesla: The Next Month Could Make or Break the Year
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.