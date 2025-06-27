Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,905 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2,572.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4,868.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IXUS stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.