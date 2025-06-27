Stone Summit Wealth LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $10,115,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $97.05 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.