Quilter Plc Has $3.44 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

