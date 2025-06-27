Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.04 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 80.37 ($1.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -8,037.40. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 70.79 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 83.70 ($1.15). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.63.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

