ANZ Group Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $1.28 (ASX:AN3PK)

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.276 per share on Sunday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

