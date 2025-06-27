Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLTY opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Get Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLTY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 575.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.