Waverton Investment Management Ltd Makes New $6.38 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after purchasing an additional 234,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,387,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $210.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average is $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $212.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

