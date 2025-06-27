Acuity, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th.

Acuity has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity to earn $17.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $304.39 on Friday. Acuity has a 12-month low of $216.81 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Acuity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of Acuity in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acuity stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 8,338.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

