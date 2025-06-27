Stone Summit Wealth LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

