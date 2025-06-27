Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Head to Head Comparison

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Mitsui & Co. has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsui & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui & Co. 0 0 0 1 4.00 Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Mitsui & Co. and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui & Co. 6.12% 11.45% 5.28% Greenwave Technology Solutions -71.79% -111.11% -65.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsui & Co. and Greenwave Technology Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui & Co. $96.29 billion 0.60 $5.94 billion $40.18 9.98 Greenwave Technology Solutions $33.32 million 0.35 -$23.92 million ($81.82) 0.00

Mitsui & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions. Greenwave Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsui & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mitsui & Co. beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium. It also offers power, gas, water, rail, and logistics systems; sales, financing, lease, transportation, and logistics services; and invests in plants, offshore energy development, ships, aviation, space, railways, and automotives, as well as machinery for mining, construction, and industrial use. In addition, the company provides basic chemicals and inorganic raw materials, functional materials, electronic materials, specialty chemicals, housing and lifestyle materials, agri-inputs, animal/human nutrition, and health products; and logistics infrastructures services, including tank terminal operation, as well as plastic recycling and next-generation energy, such as hydrogen and ammonia and forest resources businesses. Further, it engages in the food resources and products, merchandising, retail, fashion and textiles, wellness, healthcare, pharma, hospitality, and human capital businesses. Additionally, it is involved in the ICT, finance, real estate, and logistics businesses. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mitsui E&P Italia B operates as a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders. In addition, the company process nonferrous metals, such as aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, alloys, and mixed metal products; and sells catalytic converters recovered from end-of-life vehicles to processors that extracts nonferrous precious metals comprising platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It serves large corporations, industrial manufacturers, retail customers, and government organizations. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.

