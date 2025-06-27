Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th.

Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steelcase to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Steelcase by 3,634.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

