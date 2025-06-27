Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,234 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for 2.7% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $175,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ferguson by 247.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 166.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $218.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $225.63.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.27.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

