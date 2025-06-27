Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after buying an additional 1,528,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Bank of America raised their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

