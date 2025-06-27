Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Down 15.2% – Time to Sell?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 2,763,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 872% from the average daily volume of 284,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.71 target price on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
