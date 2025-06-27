Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Down 15.2% – Time to Sell?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 2,763,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 872% from the average daily volume of 284,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.71 target price on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$70.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.95.

(Get Free Report)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.