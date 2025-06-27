Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells $310,179.84 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 8,832 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $310,179.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,876.08. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 14,425 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $508,337.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 510 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $17,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 157,874 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,412.82.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 145,111 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $5,392,324.76.

On Monday, June 16th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 78,248 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,885,003.76.

Vertex Trading Up 1.6%

VERX opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.99 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. Vertex’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,858,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,927,000 after buying an additional 137,666 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,527,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 30.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,200,000 after acquiring an additional 686,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,031,000 after acquiring an additional 580,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 63.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,054,000 after acquiring an additional 939,031 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

