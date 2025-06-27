SOL Capital Management CO Sells 11,690 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5%

SCHC stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.