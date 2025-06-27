Holistic Planning LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Holistic Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $387,282,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

