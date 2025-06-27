PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,602 ($21.98) and last traded at GBX 1,602 ($21.98), with a volume of 4460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,580 ($21.68).

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,426.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,345.14. The firm has a market cap of £670.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company, with a £2.2 billion portfolio, valued as at December 2024 by Savills and Zagreb nekretnine Ltd (ZANE), of primarily prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe.

Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.

Featured Stories

