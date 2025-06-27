PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,602 ($21.98) and last traded at GBX 1,602 ($21.98), with a volume of 4460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,580 ($21.68).
PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,426.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,345.14. The firm has a market cap of £670.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About PPHE Hotel Group
Through its subsidiaries, jointly controlled entities and associates it owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates and franchises1 hospitality real estate.
