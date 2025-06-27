Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,362 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of VICI Properties worth $62,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $4,282,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,058,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 180,961 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $2,773,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

