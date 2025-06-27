Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $56.30 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $56,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,778,000 after purchasing an additional 395,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,245,000 after buying an additional 90,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,122,000 after buying an additional 304,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $356,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,275,000 after acquiring an additional 115,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $122,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,339.51. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,843,867.95. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,602,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $177.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.23 and its 200 day moving average is $187.24. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.48 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

