Q2 EPS Estimate for Richelieu Hardware Cut by Analyst

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

RCH has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$31.81 and a 52-week high of C$43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.06.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.34%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

Further Reading

