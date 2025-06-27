LifeSteps Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 49.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $2,406,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,285,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $795.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $781.50 and a 200 day moving average of $800.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

