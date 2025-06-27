Critical Review: Amadeus IT Group (AMADY) versus Its Rivals

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) is one of 260 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Amadeus IT Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amadeus IT Group’s rivals have a beta of -13.72, meaning that their average share price is 1,472% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amadeus IT Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amadeus IT Group 0 0 1 2 3.67 Amadeus IT Group Competitors 442 2052 4543 218 2.63

Dividends

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Amadeus IT Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amadeus IT Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Amadeus IT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Amadeus IT Group pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Technology Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 20.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amadeus IT Group $6.65 billion $1.36 billion 25.70 Amadeus IT Group Competitors $1.19 billion $31.94 million -13.48

Amadeus IT Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Amadeus IT Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amadeus IT Group 20.72% 27.81% 11.74% Amadeus IT Group Competitors -368.14% -109.33% -21.93%

Summary

Amadeus IT Group beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, software distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, consultancy and technology development services for payments, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, and travel buyers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

