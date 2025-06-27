Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of INSE stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.65. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. New Street Research set a $21.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Inspired Entertainment

About Inspired Entertainment

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.