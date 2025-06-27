Avory & Company LLC Purchases 15,257 Shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Avory & Company LLC raised its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,582 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $5.15 on Friday. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800 FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $331.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,795.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,527,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,207,885. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Feldman sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $32,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,664. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 810,647 shares of company stock worth $4,097,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Noble Financial downgraded 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

