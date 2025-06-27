Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.01 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.00.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
