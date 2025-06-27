Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.01 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.