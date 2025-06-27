PDS Planning Inc Has $704,000 Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 617.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CHT opened at $46.80 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.6695 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

