Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 126,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 79,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

