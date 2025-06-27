Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27,300 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,822,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,291,000 after buying an additional 4,175,298 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 574,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 549,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 170,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 278,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $53.65.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

