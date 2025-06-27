Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 909 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $565.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $544.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

