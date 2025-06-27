PDS Planning Inc Has $543,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $93.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

