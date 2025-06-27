Stone Summit Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after buying an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $301.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $494.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

