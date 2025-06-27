Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

