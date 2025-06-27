Elite Life Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Elite Life Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 0.7% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1607 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.