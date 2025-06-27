Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $534.19 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.82 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $191.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $531.06 and its 200-day moving average is $536.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

