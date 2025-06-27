Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $30,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,822,000 after buying an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cintas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,146,000 after acquiring an additional 296,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $877,216,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after purchasing an additional 472,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $220.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.20 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.81.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

