Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $117,334.20 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $117,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,769,614 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,532.28. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hagerty Price Performance
NYSE HGTY opened at $10.09 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.92 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
