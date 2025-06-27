Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after buying an additional 1,415,934 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756,584 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,990,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,204,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,169,000 after acquiring an additional 622,736 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2%

TD opened at $72.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $73.06.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7568 dividend. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.