Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 314,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 278,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 38,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 215,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 182,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

