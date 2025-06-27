Comparing Zalando (ZLNDY) & Its Rivals

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Zalando to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Zalando has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando’s peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Zalando alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zalando and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $11.44 billion $271.71 million 28.39 Zalando Competitors $5.94 billion $362.55 million 53.19

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zalando has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Zalando is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 2.51% 10.45% 3.36% Zalando Competitors -6.37% 2.23% 1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zalando and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 0 0 1 1 3.50 Zalando Competitors 870 4915 5299 112 2.42

As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 26.68%. Given Zalando’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zalando has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Zalando beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.