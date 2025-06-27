AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Senior Officer Drew Forret Acquires 1,000 Shares

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Drew Forret bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,090.00.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.75 and a 1-year high of C$23.27. The stock has a market cap of C$508.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.19.

ACQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded AutoCanada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Acumen Capital upgraded AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.31.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

