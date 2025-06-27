Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

