TI Trust Inc. Buys 6,567 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2025

TI Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.7% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $66.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

