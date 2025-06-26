Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,593 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $226.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.39.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

