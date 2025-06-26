Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.