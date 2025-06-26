Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 108.8% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 28.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 246,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,626,000 after buying an additional 54,513 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.6% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 419,040 shares of company stock valued at $94,880,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $230.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.15 and a 200 day moving average of $242.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

