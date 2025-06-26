Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $189.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.