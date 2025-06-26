Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,397,000 after purchasing an additional 169,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 628,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,539,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,749,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

