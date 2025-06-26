Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 2,581 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

